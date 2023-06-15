YNW Melly on trial: Mother of ex-girlfriend testifies about morning of 2018 murder

Rapper Jamell 'YNW Melly' Demons is on trial for the 2018 murders of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida rapper YNW Melly was back in court on Thursday, the fourth day of his trial for the murders of two YNW Collective rappers on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

At 24 years old, Jamell “Melly” Demons could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders of Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr., and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams.

Prosecutors accuse him of killing Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, when he was 19 years old and they were all in a Jeep. Felicia Holmes, a registered nurse, testified.

“I heard that there might have been a shooting,” said Holmes, whose daughter Mariah Hamilton was dating Demons and received an early morning call from him after the murders.

Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams, 21, left, Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr., 19, right, died of gunshot wounds on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County. Detectives consider them murder victims. (BSO)

Attorneys argued about the reliability of Holmes’s testimony after she said she didn’t remember what happened or her statements during a follow-up deposition on the record.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy, who is presiding over the case, allowed Holmes’s testimony to continue. Holmes said Demons’s music manager gave her $5,000 to rent an Airbnb.

“I was making 9000 weekly. I didn’t need [expletive] from them,” Holmes wrote on Instagram, according to the prosecutor’s records displayed in court.

Surveillance videos show Demons, Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry, and the two victims leaving the then New Era Recording Studio at about 3:20 a.m., in Fort Lauderdale, and Henry after he arrived at about 4:30 a.m., at Memorial Miramar Hospital in a damaged Jeep with the two bodies, according to prosecutors.

“They are dead, they are riddled with bullets, and the car is full of blood,” Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley said in court on Monday.

Henry reported they had been the victims of a drive-by shooting. Detectives said the bullets came from within the Jeep, and they weren’t best friends, but fellow gang members.

During her testimony on Thursday, Tarah Helsel, a forensic scientist, discussed the gunshot residue samples that the Miramar detectives submitted. Detectives alleged Henry had gunshot residue on his hands after arriving at the hospital.

With mobile phone records, detectives accused Demons of being the shooter and Henry of helping him to cover up the murders. Demons surrendered to face two counts of premeditated murder on Feb. 13, 2019, and a judge denied him bond.

About four years later, Demons and Henry maintain their innocence. Prosecutors are handling their cases separately. On Wednesday, jurors listened to the testimony of Jorge Bello, a Broward Sheriff’s Office firearms expert, who said a .40 caliber gun was involved.

Detectives couldn’t find the gun, so Bello, who said he examined the shell casings and projectiles in evidence, didn’t know its make and model.

“As far as the projectiles, two of them came from one firearm,” said Bello, who concluded during questioning by the defense that there could have been more than one weapon involved in the murders.

The defense accused the detectives of fabricating the case once they realized that there was a known rapper involved.

Demons grew up in Indian River County’s Gifford community. The defendants and the victims are seen in music videos published on YouTube with other teenagers who appeared to be playing with guns, cash, alcohol, and marijuana.

Demons became known as YNW Melly when he released his breakout song “Murder on My Mind” on SoundCloud and on YouTube in 2017. His golden single made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, and he partnered with Kanye West for “Mixed Personalities.”

YNW Melly released “Melly vs. Melvin,” his debut album, in 2019. “Just a Matter of Slime” — which features Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Lil Baby — was his second album, released in 2021. He has over six million followers on YouTube and over four million on Instagram.