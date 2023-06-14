YNW Melly on trial: Experts testify on evidence of 2 murders in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida rapper YNW Melly was in Broward County court on Wednesday, during the third day of his trial for the 2018 murders of two of his YNW rapper friends ages 19 and 21.

The jurors who will decide the rapper’s fate had already seen photos of the evidence when they listened to the testimony of a crime lab analyst and a firearms expert on Wednesday in court.

“As far as the projectiles, two of them came from one firearm,” said Jorge Bello, a firearm expert who said he examined the casings and projectiles in evidence and concluded that there could have been more than one weapon involved in the murders.

Jamell Demons, who grew up in Indian River County, became known as YNW Melly when he released his breakout song “Murder on My Mind” on SoundCloud and on YouTube in 2017. His golden single made it onto the Billboard Hot 100.

Demons partnered with Kanye West for “Mixed Personalities” and Juice Wrld for “Suicidal.” But amid his growing success, detectives accused him of fatally shooting his friends Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr., and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams, on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

Jurors in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, listened to testimony by a crime lab analyst and a firearms expert on Wednesday at Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale.

“A couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice.. unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries god is with me and my brother,” Demons wrote in a message with a photo with the victims on Instagram.

Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry reported their two friends died during a drive-by shooting, but detectives said the bullets came from within the Jeep and they weren’t friends, but fellow gang members. Demons surrendered on Feb. 13, 2019, and a judge denied him bond.

Detectives accused Demons of being the shooter and Henry of helping Demons to cover up the murders. About four years later, Demons and Henry maintain their innocence.

Prosecutors are handling the cases of Demons and Henry separately alleging detectives have evidence that their YNW crew was associated with G-Shine, of the United Blood Nation street gang.

Demons, now 24, was in court on Monday for his first day of trial. Jurors saw a video showing Henry at Memorial Miramar Hospital with the bodies of the two victims after the 2018 shooting.

“They are dead, they are riddled with bullets, and the car is full of blood,” Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley said in court about the two victims and the Jeep.

Prosecutors claim detectives have evidence to show Henry lied about the drive-by shooting to cover up the murders. It includes surveillance video and mobile phone records.

The defense accused the Miramar Police Department detectives of fabricating the case once they realized that there was a known rapper involved.

Thomas’s mother, Leondra Phillips, disagrees. She was also in court and she wants Demons convicted.

“It has been a long process,” Phillips said. “It’s finally here and I want justice for my son.”

Broward County Circuit Judge John Murphy is presiding over the trial. If convicted, Demons could face the death penalty.

YNW Melly released “Melly vs. Melvin,” his debut album, in 2019. “Just a Matter of Slime” — which features Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Lil Baby — was his second album, released in 2021.