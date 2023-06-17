YNW Melly on trial: Circumstantial evidence battle ensues during 1st week

Rapper Jamell 'YNW Melly' Demons is on trial for the 2018 murders of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – During the first week of Florida rapper YNW Melly’s trial for the 2018 murders of two fellow YNW Collective rappers, circumstantial evidence took center stage.

Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley argued the evidence will help the jury conclude that Jamell “Melly” Demons killed Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr., and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

“I did that. Shhh,” Demons wrote in a message about the murders, according to Bradley.

Demons, 24, could face the death penalty if convicted. Defense Attorney David Howard argued there wasn’t DNA or a gun connecting Demons to the murders of his childhood friends Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21.

“They have no motive,” Howard told the jury during his opening statement on Monday.

ALLEGED GANG ASSOCIATION

The prosecution claims Demons was a member of the G-Shine Bloods set, and he was learning the street gang’s oath of loyalty on Oct. 24, 2018, two days before the murders.

“This is not his stage personality. This is not an actor that is playing a character. This was his real life,” Bradley told the jury.

The prosecution claims Demons is seen showing, or “stacking,” gang signs with his hands in photos and videos. Also, since the gang’s rival is the Crips, Bradley said Demons’s spelling on his personal messages was “indicative” of his membership.

“Any time a word would normally be spelled with a ‘C’ as in Charlie, they don’t use that. They replace it with the letter ‘B,’ so instead of saying, ‘I am at the crib,” they say, ‘I am at the brib.’ Why ladies and gentlemen? Because ‘C’ is associated with Crips, ‘B’ is for Bloods,” Bradley told the jury.

CELL PHONE EVIDENCE

The prosecution showed the jury surveillance video of Demons playing with a cell phone, as he walked away from the New Era Recording Studio, and got into the driver’s side back passenger seat of a gray Jeep Compass at about 2:20 p.m., in Fort Lauderdale.

The two victims also got in the Jeep. Bradley said cell phone records show Demons was with the two victims up to 15 minutes before Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry, the driver of the Jeep, arrived at Memorial Miramar Hospital with the two bodies.

“Their entire case is hinged upon the technology of a phone they claim to have been in Mr. Demons’s possession,” Howard said. “What they fail to tell you is that they have come across evidence that Mr. Demons got out of that car before this incident.”

Howard also told the jury that the prosecution ignores that because it’s not consistent with “their theory.” He also said the prosecution isn’t able to prove that the cell phone records are connected to Demons.

“That phone comes back to the name of somebody other than Jamell Demons ... Their own witness will tell you that ‘Yes, that phone and Mr. Williams’s phone and a number of other phones were all on the same account, and all of the people in the house used to use them interchangeably,” Howard told the jury.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEOS

Bradley said the medical examiner’s autopsy report showed the bullets that caused the victims’ fatal wounds were coming from inside the Jeep’s back seat on the driver’s side, and the video shows that’s where Demons was when they left the recording studio.

The jury watched a video showing a detective asking Henry if he was lying about his report that they had been the victims of a drive-by shooting on Miramar Parkway where detectives didn’t find any evidence of a shooting.

Bradley said the drive-by was staged shortly after 4 a.m., away from Miramar Parkway, when the victims were already dead. She also said the autopsy report shows the victims did suffer post-mortem bullet wounds.

CASE STATUS

Demons surrendered to face two counts of premeditated murder on Feb. 13, 2019, and a judge denied him bond. Henry is on house arrest.

Over four years later, Demons and Henry maintain their innocence. Prosecutors are handling their cases separately. Demons’s trial is first.

Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy, who is presiding over Demons’s case, had yet to announce his decision about the defense’s motion for mistrial. The court is in recess until 9 a.m., on Tuesday.

RAPPING CAREER

Demons grew up in Indian River County’s Gifford community and had an arrest record there and in Lee County. He said in interviews that his experiences as a juvenile defendant and convict fueled his lyrics.

Demons released his breakout song “Murder on My Mind” on SoundCloud and on YouTube in 2017. His golden single made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, and he partnered with Kanye West for “Mixed Personalities.”

YNW Melly released “Melly vs. Melvin,” his debut album, in 2019. “Just a Matter of Slime” — which features Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Lil Baby — was his second album, released in 2021.

Demons has over six million subscribers on YouTube. He and the victims pose together in music videos playing with what appears to be guns, cash, alcohol, and marijuana.