YNW Melly on trial: Shooting reconstruction expert says ‘Juvy’ shot at close range, drive-by didn’t happen

Rapper Jamell 'YNW Melly' Demons is on trial for the 2018 murders of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr., in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A shooting reconstruction expert testified against Florida rapper YNW Melly in Broward County court saying two YNW Collective rappers were shot from inside the Jeep where they died.

Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley called Sgt. Christopher Williams to the stand on Wednesday to explain how he used the existing evidence to estimate the trajectory of the bullets fired in and out of a Jeep Compass.

“My determination was that this was not a drive-by shooting,” Williams said.

Bradley accused Jamell “Melly” Demons of killing Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr., and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams, on Oct. 26, 2018, in Broward County.

Sgt. Williams said Thomas, 21, was shot in the head, on the face, in the “middle of his cheek,” at close range from the left — while he was facing forward.

“Part of the wound had an abrasion ring on it,” Sgt. Williams said.

Earlier in the trial, the jury saw surveillance video showing Demons was in the left rear seat of the Jeep Compass, Williams was in the front passenger seat and Thomas was in the right rear seat.

The jury also learned from the medical examiners who performed the autopsy that both Thomas, 19, and Williams, 21, suffered fatal shots to the head that had entered from the left side.

The jurors also learned that Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry, who was driving the gray Jeep, arrived at Memorial Miramar Hospital with them dead and reported a drive-by shooting.

The jury watched a video of Henry telling a Miramar detective that the drive-by shooting was on Miramar Parkway, and the shooters had fired at the Jeep’s passenger side.

Miramar detectives used cell phone data to identify a crime scene where Pembroke Road comes to a dead end, near U.S. Highway 27, east of the Florida Everglades.

This is where Bradley said Henry and Demons fired at the Jeep Compass and the dead victims in an attempt to stage a drive-by shooting.

A grand jury indicted Demons on Feb. 7, 2019, and he surrendered on Feb. 13, 2019. He and Henry, who is awaiting trial for the alleged coverup, pleaded not guilty.

Deputies have held Demons without bond for over four years. He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if convicted of two counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

Demons grew up in Indian River County’s Gifford community and had an arrest record there and in Lee County, records show. He is in YouTube videos with the victims playing with what appears to be guns, cash, alcohol, and marijuana.

Demons became known as YNW Melly when he released his breakout song “Murder on My Mind” on SoundCloud and on YouTube in 2017. His golden single while later signed with 300 Entertainment made it onto the Billboard Hot 100.

YNW Melly partnered with Kanye West for “Mixed Personalities.” He released “Melly vs. Melvin,” his debut album, in 2019, and his second album “Just a Matter of Slime” — which features Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Lil Baby — in 2021.

