Woman arrested after monkey stolen from Homestead pet shop

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – An arrest has been made after a baby monkey was stolen from a southwest Miami-Dade pet store, and that crime was caught on camera.

There were two 5-week-old marmoset monkeys, worth about $7,000 each, in the care of Robert’s Pet Shop in Homestead, but one was recently stolen.

“Once we review the surveillance video camera, we see her coming over in, grabbing, tucking the monkey and just walking straight out the front door with it,” store manager Lazaro Sardinas said.

The video shows the moment the woman, later identified as Milena Wood, 53, reaches back and puts the monkey in a bag before quickly walking out.

Sardinas says Wood has been a customer for about 15 years.

“I would have never thought it would have been her,” he said.

The theft happened Friday afternoon. Hours later when it was time to feed the monkeys, they noticed one marmoset had disappeared.

Sardinas filed a police report after the theft and Wood was taken into custody on Monday.

She is now facing three counts of grand theft. As of Tuesday morning, she was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond.