PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The future is bright at Pembroke Pines Police.

Three Pines officers were wrapping up an investigation at Another Broken Egg Cafe off Hiatus Road on Tuesday, when they got a surprise visitor at the crime scene.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 3, loves police officers and wears his junior police officer uniform almost every single day. He also has a little motorcycle that he loves to ride with a police siren.

Pint-sized police officer lends hand at Pembroke Pines crime scene (Courtesy: Paola Ayala)

Gabriel and his family were in the area, and saw what was happening, so they stopped by to say hello.

The officers posed for a picture with the little crimefighter and promised to meet up again soon.

“They were so kind to him. He loved meeting them,” said his mother, Paola Ayala. “He understands how it all works. You behave badly and you go to jail.”