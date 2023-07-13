Archeological site near Miami Circle in Brickell concerns archeologists, Native American activists

MIAMI – Archeologists are worried about a new site near The Miami Circle at Brickell Point, where the artifacts found were older than the Egyptian pyramids and the Roman Colosseum.

Traci Ardren, an anthropological archeologist with the University of Miami, is interested in research at The 444 Brickell Parcel Project, at 777 SE 5 St., which includes two parcels.

“People have known it was an archaeological site since the Spanish arrived, it was documented in the 1950′s, when the building was built there in the 1970′s,” Ardren said on Thursday.

The fate is in the hands of the members of Miami’s Historic and Environmental Preservation Board. They determined in April that because there has been so much already excavation done, and so much impact from the development, there wasn’t enough left to merit archaeological designation.

“So it wasn’t a measure of the value of the site but how much it has been destroyed,” Ardren said. “This is where these ordinances really work in favor of development, they are not very strong in saving sites, or saving sites where amazing artifacts are coming out of the ground that we didn’t expect to find.”

In response to a vote siding with the protection of the site on Tuesday, a representative for The Related Group, the real estate development company behind the project, released a statement on Thursday saying the assessment of the findings is still in process, and “the site will be preserved” in collaboration with the city.

Robert Rosa, an activist with The American Indian Movement of Florida, a civil rights organization advocating for the preservation of the site, said he wants the “sacred” artifacts placed “back right where they are” and the high-rise development stopped.

“At this point in time, they are catering to the developer,” Rosa said about city officials.

The board decided on Tuesday that its historic importance merits a preservation status. Ardren said the outcome was not controversial, but the developer doesn’t expect this to stop the project’s plan, just delay it.

“We have slowed down the process there, so there is a chance, possibly, a slim one, but still a chance that we will be able to change what happens there, and keep that site safe in the ground where it is, not disturbed,” Ardren said.

The board is set to vote on the issue again in November. Ardren said she wants the site protected. This way, she said, “people can enjoy it as a green space or do research there in the future when archeological has better, less destructive methods.”