HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a rubbish fire on Thursday morning in Hialeah Gardens.

Miami-Dade fire crews were working to extinguish the fire along Northwest 79 Avenue near 98 Street in a commercial area west of the Palmetto Expressway.

Detectives asked anyone with information about arson cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.