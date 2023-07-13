88º

Fugitive sought after 2 arrests over prostitution network in Broward

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A case involving local, state, and federal law enforcement uncovered a prostitution operation and after two recent arrests there is a fugitive on the run, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Catalina Soto used legitimate financial institutions and businesses to launder more than $100,000 in proceeds from illegal activities at massage parlors and spas in Broward County, according to detectives.

Investigators reported Soto, 49, was working with her 45-year-old boyfriend Yonleno Carmenates and her son Diego Prieto Molina, who investigators identified as a fugitive.

Detectives identified a network of at least six businesses operating in Fort Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Hallandale Beach, Margate, and Oakland Park, according to a warrant.

Catalina Soto, also known as Catalina Molina Leyton, was arrested on Saturday and remained at the Paul Rein Detention Facility on Thursday afternoon, according to BSO inmate records. A judge ordered her to surrender her passport.

Carmenates was also arrested on Saturday and remained at Joseph V. Conte Facility on Thursday afternoon, according to BSO inmate records. A judge also ordered him to surrender his passport.

Investigators are searching for Prieto Molina who was out of the country when law enforcement executed a search warrant at their home. There is a warrant out for Prieto Molina’s arrest.

Soto and Carmenates were facing charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution and money laundering over $100,000, and racketeering.

Records show a Broward judge set their bonds at $250,000 each, but they must disclose a legitimate source of the funds used to acquire the assets required to post bail.

The case started in 2022 after BSO received a tip from the FBI, according to a warrant. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Here is the list of businesses mentioned in the warrant:

  • Fort Lauderdale: 2464 E. Commercial Blvd., and 5130 N. Federal Highway, Suite 12
  • Deerfield Beach: 1001 E. Sample Road, Suite 7W
  • Pompano Beach: 134 E. McNab Road
  • Hallandale Beach: 405 E. Hallandale Beach
  • Margate: 6530 W. Atlantic Boulevard
  • Oakland Park: 3075 W. Oakland Park Boulevard

