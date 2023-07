BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire in the central part of the county Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out sometime after 2 p.m. at a home on Southwest 50th Avenue in the unincorporated Broadview Park neighborhood.

Sky 10 flew over the scene as firefighters knocked down the blaze.

A BSFR spokesperson said a dog died in the fire, but there were no human casualties.

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday.