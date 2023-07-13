86º

I-95 crash delays southbound drivers in Golden Glades area in Miami-Dade

Alexis Frazier, Anchor/Reporter

Drivers heading southbound on Interstate 95 were experiencing delays on Thursday morning in the Golden Glades area.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 95 southbound on Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the dispatch time was at about 6:25 a.m., and the arrival was at about 6:40 a.m.

The crash was beyond the Florida Turnpike, US-441, SR-9, and SR-826, and blocked two center lanes at first.

A car crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 151 Street affected traffic on Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County.

