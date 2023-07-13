Man hospitalized after shooting at Hialeah motel

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police investigated a shooting at a motel that sent a man to the hospital Thursday.

It happened at around noon at the Rainbow Inn Motel, located at 2801 W. Okeechobee Road.

Authorities said the victim, a man in his mid-20s, is expected to survive. Authorities took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“The shooter was located nearby waiting for police and was taken into custody without incident,” Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Hialeah Police Department, said. “Detectives are currently interviewing both parties, as well as some additional people that may have witnessed the incident.”

Police didn’t specify a suspected motive for the shooting and haven’t identified the shooter or victim, describing the investigation as “open and active” as of about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.