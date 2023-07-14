‘A new low’: Man accused of selling girlfriend for sex, bringing baby ‘along for the ride’

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Sweetwater man was accused by Miami-Dade prosecutors Friday of selling his girlfriend for sex and then bringing their baby along for the would-be encounter at a South Miami hotel.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, authorities arrested Pablo Casademunt, 27, after an undercover sting conducted by the SAO’s Human Trafficking Task Force Thursday evening.

Prosecutors said an undercover detective placed a phone call to a sexually explicit advertisement for the purpose of arranging a $350, 30-minute “date” for sex with the woman.

According to an arrest report, Casademunt and his girlfriend went to the Rodeway Inn at 5959 SW 71st St. and was arrested after his girlfriend entered the hotel room and took payment.

Police said they then went to the hotel’s parking garage and found Casademunt “located in the rear seat carrying his infant child.”

The report states he told officers, in Spanish, that he had a gun in his glove box. Police said they found a loaded Glock with a round in the chamber.

“Allegedly selling the mother of your child and bringing the child along for the ride is a new low in an area of criminal conduct,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a news release.

Casademunt was charged with deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, directing another to a place of prostitution, and unlawful use of a communications device.

A Miami-Dade judge gave him a $5,501 bond, however, the Cuban national remained behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on an immigration hold.