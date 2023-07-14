Detectives ID skateboarder killed in Miami Gardens shooting

Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a suspect after 18-year-old Jacob Zamora was fatally shot while riding his skateboard in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives have identified the skateboarder who was shot and killed in Miami Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami Gardens police, 18-year-old Jacob Alexander Zamora was riding a skateboard in the 16700 block of Northwest 16th Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. when he and the suspect got into a verbal argument that later turned physical.

Police said the suspect then shot Zamora and fled in a white sedan. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews later airlifted Zamora to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities did not say what they think the two were arguing about.

Sky 10 flew over Northwest 18th Place and 18th Court soon after the shooting, where police officers surrounded a white sedan and had at least one person detained, though it’s unclear if it was connected to the case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective T. Windish at 305-474-1565 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Authorities said anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Local 10 News digital journalist Chris Gothner contributed to this story.