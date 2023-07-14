High school football standout charged as adult in Fort Lauderdale Beach double shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 16-year-old high school football standout now faces adult charges in a Memorial Day double shooting on Fort Lauderdale Beach that left two other teenagers injured.

Defensive tackle Tarrell Greene, who played for Dillard High School and was set to play for Plantation High School in the fall, faced a Broward County judge on Friday.

Police accuse him of pulling the trigger and wounding a 17 and 15-year-old along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard around 7:30 that Monday night.

Authorities said surveillance video from a nearby business showed one of the victims approaching Greene on a bicycle, but, just as he turned to walk away, Greene shoots him and then shoots another teen, also on a bicycle.

Both teenagers were rushed to the hospital and survived while police later found Greene near the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Greene posted on Twitter that he had received offers to play at the University of Alabama, University of Miami and other top schools.

Plantation High School Defensive Line Coach Darel Strong said he’s hopeful that Greene isn’t the one who actually pulled the trigger.

“It comes down to what the court decides to do to him if he even did it,” Strong said. “He is not a bad kid. I hope he can get out and get back to football. He is still young.”

Greene was being held without bond on a number of charges, including aggravated battery and firing a gun in public.