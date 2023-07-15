Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friend Pip

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Matthew Seligman, of the HSBC, introduced Pip the cat to Local 10 viewers.

Pip is 13 weeks old and was surrendered to the shelter by his previous owner.

Seligman told Local 10 News that Pip is not neutered but is considered to be a loving cat.

He said Pip weighs around 3 pounds and has a lot of energy. He also loves chin scratches.

The HSBC said cats normally find an owner quickly so if anyone is interested, contact the HSBC at 954-989-3977.

According to the HSBC, there are plenty of older cats and dogs that are available and looking to be adopted at the shelter and some will even have their adoption fee sponsored.

Seligman said the last two out of three furry friends that were brought into Local 10 News were adopted shortly after making their television debut.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.