Investigation uncovers new target for cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Science has taken another step forward in the battle against many forms of cancer.

Dr. Mehmet Hepgur, a hematologist-oncologist with Broward Health North, said researchers have identified a new radioactive substance that could target neurotensin receptors found in various cancers and boost therapies to fight the disease.

“If the receptor is present it means that that certain cancer type has this target present we can specifically give this compound and may potentially work in those patients,” he said.

Hepgur said researchers hope to conduct human imaging studies to identify patients with these specific receptors in an effort to advance the field of precision medicine.

HEARING AIDS MAY PROTECT AGAINST DEMENTIA

Research has established that hearing loss is one of the biggest risk factors for developing dementia and

A new study has found that intervening with hearing aids could help.

The study, published in the journal Lancet, found hearing aids slowed the rate of cognitive decline by 48 percent for those at higher risk of dementia.

The reason why is not quite clear but scientists believe it could be caused by the brain working harder to redistribute power to understand what it’s hearing.

In addition, people who can’t hear well might be less likely to socialize, which could affect cognitive health.

CHILDHOOD VACCINATION RATES RISING

And worldwide, childhood immunization rates that fell during the COVIDpandemic are on the rise but they haven’t yet reached pre-pandemic levels.

Researchers analyzed immunization data reported by 183 countries for routine vaccinations against 13 diseases.

They found that globally, four million more children received routine immunizations last year than the year before.

The improvements appear to be concentrated in a few countries.

India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan and Tanzania accounted for three point eight million of the four million more children vaccinated.