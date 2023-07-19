Diplomatic tension reportedly rising between United States and Jamaica over gay American diplomat

MIAMI – The diplomatic ties between the United States and Jamaica could soon be in jeopardy.

There are reports that Jamaica is refusing to accredit the spouse of a gay American diplomat.

“Our culture is not really accepting of it,” said Renae Stevens, who was visiting the Jamaican consulate in Miami.

Attorney Wayne Golding is an advisor to Jamaica’s government.

“The whole idea of legislation to legalize same-sex marriages, I think they still have a long way to go,” he said. “They are using the proper channels to address whatever issue is there.”

Jamaica’s foreign minister officially dismissed reports of fallout from her country, declining to provide customary diplomatic immunity for an incoming U.S. ambassador’s same sex spouse.

Current U.S. Ambassador Nicolas Perry has served in Jamaica just a year.

Back at the consulate in Miami, there were few details about why the consul general, Oliver Mair, will now be heading home.

Jamaican journalists report Mair is among several Jamaican diplomats asked to end their time in the U.S. in response to their government’s decision.

“They have their families in tow, some kids in school here, so it has some affect,” said Golding.