VIDEO: Driver of spinning yacht on Key Largo causes plenty of damage

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an out-of-control yacht driver who caused plenty of damage to boats docked in the water in Key Largo.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Skipper’s Dockside about an unruly patron who arrived by boat. They said he had already climbed back on board when deputies arrived.

Witnesses saw the vessel spinning in circles and then it took off, they said.

“The police were actually chasing him down the canal. They were yelling at him; (it) looked like they were trying to board one of our boats to jump on,” said Bill Sands, general manager of Rainbow Reef Dive.

Surveillance video shows the vessel crashing into a dive boat docked in the water. The sheriff’s office said that the boat also hit a few pilings and, in all, four of Rainbow Reefs dive boats were damaged.

Sands said thousands of dollars of destruction was caused by the reckless driver.

Local 10 News at the scene spotted the vessel docked down the same canal where the melee happened and it appeared to have front-end damage

No arrests have been made but a criminal investigation is underway. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.