Rapper SpotemGottem arrested after high speed chase in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rapper Nehemiah “SpotemGottem” Harden faces several charges after being arrested for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through North Miami Beach.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade Police officers attempted to pull over the driver of a red Corvette near a Westar gas station at 16300 NE 6th Avenue on Tuesday. The driver was later identified as Nehemiah Harden, 21.

Officers said Harden suddenly accelerated and drove off at a high rate of speed.

According to the report, the Corvette then collided with another vehicle near NE 15th Avenue and 179 Street and Harden fled from the scene.

Eventually, the Corvette came to a stop, and Harden was found in a nearby shed.

Officers searched the car and said they found a black Glock 23 with a green rubber grip and a device that makes the firearm a fully automatic weapon.

They also said they found a .40 caliber magazine with 19 rounds of ammunition.

Harden faces several charges including fleeing and eluding police, burglary and possession of a firearm.

The rapper was arrested by Miami Police in June 2022 for allegedly trying to escape officers while riding on a jet ski.

SpotemGottem is best known for the success of his “Beat Box” single, which climbed to the 12th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020.