Miami man attempts to stab wife, stepdaughter with knife, sword during argument, police say

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man Thursday after they said he attacked his wife and stepdaughter and then attempted to stab them with a knife and sword during a domestic incident, authorities said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home near the 6500 block of Northwest First Place, in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to a Miami police arrest report, Manuel Antonio Leyva Castillo, 57, got into a verbal argument with his wife after she brought a co-worker to dinner on a previous date.

After hearing the commotion from her room, Leyva Castillo’s stepdaughter attempted to break up the altercation when Leyva Castillo threw her against the wall and said, “If you call the police, I will kill you.”

After the victim asked Leyva Castillo not to disrespect her inside of her home, he began punching her, the report stated.

Police said shortly after punching his wife, Leyva Castillo walked into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and then bearhugged the victim while attempting to cut her on the back of her neck.

After both victims ran outside through the back door of the home, Leyva Castillo grabbed a sword from inside the home, caught up to the second victim, and swung it at her, but police said an unknown bystander prevented the attack.

Both victims fled southbound after the attack until they located an officer and informed him of the incident, according to detectives.

Police said Leyva Castillo fled the scene on a motorcycle and was later located and detained by the Little Haiti Problem Solving Team and was later taken into custody by Miami police.

According to jail records, Leyva Castillo was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, where he was held on an $11,500 bond.

He is facing charges that include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery and one second-degree felony charge of tampering with a witness.

Court records show that Leyva Castillo had a previous warrant out for his arrest after facing previous charges of reckless driving and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

There is help in South Florida for victims of domestic violence. For more information call 800-799-7233 or click here.