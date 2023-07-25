101-year-old Montford Point Marine George Johnson has died

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Corporal George Johnson, one of the last living Montford Point Marines, passed away Monday morning at his home in Lauderhill.

Johnson, who Local 10 News featured earlier this year, was a Marine police officer during the mid-1940s who, at one point in his career, transported prisoners to the infamous Alcatraz Prison.

His family reached out to Local 10 News after a story about Mallorie Berger, a Coral Springs woman dedicated to finding and identifying Marines stationed at Montford Point, a segregated camp reserved for the first Black marines.

In February, Johnson received a replica of the Congressional gold Medal, the highest medal bestowed by Congress to civilians.

Johnson was also awarded three medals he earned for his service, which were pinned to a mannequin wearing his original uniform.

Johnson will be buried in Tallahassee beside his late wife.

He was 101 years old.