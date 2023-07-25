Police: 4-year-old, sister walk in on Key West man masturbating in ladies’ room

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl and her sister walked into the women’s restroom at a Key West city park Monday, only to find a 60-year-old man masturbating in plain view, according to police.

According to an arrest report from the Key West Police Department, the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. at a park at 1401 Kennedy Drive, near Poinciana Elementary School.

The girl’s sister told police that the two walked in to use the bathroom and saw Crantal Sutton “naked with his hands on his genitals, actively masturbating.”

She said they then went to the men’s room so her younger sister could use the bathroom, the report states.

After police responded, officers said they found Sutton, who lives on the island, sitting on the floor of the bathroom.

Police said Sutton refused to speak to officers, who found multiple adult magazines in one of his bags.

Sutton has a long criminal record in the Florida Keys, dating back to at least the 1990s, according to court records, including convictions for burglary, battery on a person aged 65 or older and various drug charges.

He was being held without bond in the Monroe County Jail as of Tuesday morning on a charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a victim less than 16.