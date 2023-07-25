Surfside commissioners meet as Champlain Towers South memorial discussions continue

SURFSIDE, Fla. – In the footprint of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, where 98 souls lost their lives when a portion of the condominium building suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night, are stories of lives cut short and of families shattered.

That day in June of 2021 marked Pablo Rodriguez’s darkest hour. He lost his mother and grandmother, affectionately known as Las Dos Elenas.

“Just driving by, I start welling up with tears just thinking about it,” said Rodriguez. “There should be something to remind everyone.”

More than two years later, conversations about what a possible memorial site could look like continue.

The town is currently seeking ideas from design firms for the Surfside memorial project, with submissions due by Aug. 3.

On Tuesday night, commissioners will consider an ordinance that would facilitate incorporating a memorial by making setback adjustments.

Rodriguez would like to see something that creates a space for reflection.

“That allows people who lost someone, who know someone who lost someone, be able to go there and reflect on what happened, reflect on their lives and hopefully some of the happy memories that were associated with that place, while at the same time not being overly intrusive on everyone else who maybe has no ties to the situation,” he said.

The meetings begins at 5 p.m. and a live stream can be found by clicking here.