Man threatens ‘I will shoot you’ after being kicked out of south Florida bar, deputies said

Man allegedly pulls out gun after being kicked out of Boca Raton bar

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Boca Raton man threatened to shoot a bar owner after he was kicked out for being too drunk, deputies said.

Deputies said they responded to the bar on 5096 Forest Hill Blvd. in West Palm Beach early Sunday morning to reports of a disturbance and a man with a gun.

The owner of the bar said he had told Fabio Llano Sanchez, 37, to leave because he was too drunk and harassing customers.

The owner said Sanchez then went to his car and came back with a gun.

According to the arrest affidavit, he told deputies that Sanchez “took a black firearm out and pointed it directly at him.”

The owner said Sanchez said, “I will shoot you”, and also threatened to shoot the security staff.

The owner said Sanchez then took off his belt and hit him with it several times.

During the investigation, a member of the bar security team told deputies that he was punched by Sanchez, and that Sanchez told him he would “kill him.”

Sanchez was stopped by deputies while trying to leave the parking lot and arrested.

He is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery.

Sanchez, who said his occupation is Uber driver, is being held at the Palm Beach County jail.