Police: Upset woman wasn’t home, gunman breaks in to shoot Hammocks resident

MIAMI – Police officers arrested a 30-year-old man early Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County after a shooting at a house in The Hammocks community.

According to the police arrest report, a woman told detectives that Ezequiel Figueredo knocked on the door of her home on Wednesday night at the intersection of Southwest 157 Place and 90 Terrace.

The woman told police officers that she and the shooting victim answered the door and when they told Figueredo that the woman who he was looking for wasn’t home, he was enraged, police reported.

A few hours after the shooting, detectives reported finding Figueredo at about 9:40 p.m., at his home in Miami-Dade’s West End area, south of the Tamiami neighborhood.

Detectives questioned Figueredo about the accusations that he had rushed inside the house, pointed a firearm at the victim, fired several times, and fled. They arrested him at about 3 a.m., on Thursday.

Records show correctional officers booked Figueredo at about 5:40 a.m., on Thursday, and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond. He was facing charges of armed burglary and attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.