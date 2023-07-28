Mother pleads for justice for daughter killed while riding in slingshot

The mother of a 19-year-old girl who was the passenger in a slingshot when someone shot at her and killed her is searching for answers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 19-year-old who was shot on the Fourth of July while riding in a slingshot was at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Friday to plead for help in finding the person who murdered her daughter.

“I would never put this pain on another parent, to lose a child,” said Brittany Bucknor, whose daughter, Destiny, was killed.

“She was kind. She was sweet. Loving. She was helpful. She was full of laughter,” says Bucknor.

Bucknor was killed around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, along NW 8th St. in unincorporated Central Broward.

According to deputies, she was the passenger in a bright green Polaris Slingshot driven by a man who they have not identified.

As they drove westbound on Northwest 8th Street and approached the 2900 block, someone shot at them, striking Destiny.

“I don’t believe it was intended for her,” said Bucknor. “Nobody can tell me otherwise.”

A family member transported Destiny to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detective Steve Novak of the BSO homicide unit said, “We know there were probably at least 10 people in the street in the vicinity where the shooting occurred. The shooter may have even been interacting with a few people seconds before the shooting occurred.”

Novak said that there are witnesses and there are probably people who know who shot at the vehicle.

They, too, are asking for help.

“We’re asking for the public’s help to give Destiny’s family closure and some justice for Destiny.”

The recent Dillard High School graduate battled Lupus. She had hopes of being a firefighter, her mother said.

“So, if the community, for once, could do something right and speak up and give my baby justice, I would greatly appreciate it.”