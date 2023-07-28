Sheriff spots boat sinking off Florida Keys, 5 rescued

MARATHON, Fla. – Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay spotted a sinking boat as he drove along U.S. 1 Thursday, leading a deputy to rescue five men from the waterlogged vessel, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Ramsay was driving near mile marker 46 just before 3 p.m. when he saw the boat sinking near the Old Seven Mile Bridge with a dive flag out.
Linhardt said the sheriff alerted dispatchers and a marine patrol deputy responded in about a minute to rescue the men and get them to shore in Marathon.
“I’m happy to report everyone appears to be OK,” Ramsay said in a sheriff’s office news release.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the sinking, Linhardt said.