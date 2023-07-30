84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Key West man arrested for allegedly beating, spitting on woman holding infant

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Monroe County, Key West, Stock Island
Mugshot for 33-year-old Jeanty Altenor (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida Keys man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman holding an infant.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Jeanty Altenor of Key West on Saturday.

Deputies said they were called to Maloney Avenue on Stock Island at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The female victim told them Altenor had hit her in the face with his fists, his feet and a child’s scooter and also spit on her, all while she was holding an infant.

She told deputies there were three other children present at the time of the incident, and deputies said she had injuries to match her story.

The victim also said Altenor told her he would kill her if she called the police.

Authorities obtained a warrant for Altenor’s arrest and he was booked into jail on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter