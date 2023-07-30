83º

Report: American nurse, daughter kidnapped in Haiti

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti amid the Caribbean country’s ongoing crisis.

The kidnapping was reported by the Christian humanitarian aid organization the woman had been working for near the capitol of Port-au-Prince.

The two were reportedly abducted Thursday morning.

The family had moved from New Hampshire to provide nursing care for children.

The kidnapping comes after the U.S. state department began urging Americans to stay out of Haiti as violence continues growing in the country.

