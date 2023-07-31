Purse thief’s mantra after targeting South Miami yoga studio? Spend, cops say

Police suspect a purse-snatcher is shattering the peace of yoga studios across South Florida, including one in South Miami, where she was caught on video stealing a handbag.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police say a purse-snatcher is shattering the peace of yoga studios across South Florida, including one in South Miami, where she was caught on video stealing a woman’s handbag.

The crime on camera happened on July 22 at a yoga studio located at 5901 SW 74th St., where the victim had left her purse in a cubby hole.

“You know you’re going to relax and you know rejuvenate yourself and that’s what you have to deal with,” the victim said.

The larcenous lady concealed the the purse underneath the sweater and walked out of the yoga studio with the purse underneath underneath the sweater.

Police said she then went to Dadeland Mall and added another purse to her inventory — buying a Fendi handbag for nearly $9,000.

“This is very serious,” Sgt. Fernando Bosch, a spokesperson for the South Miami Police Department, said. “She not only stole a purse, but she committed fraud and grand theft.”

Police said she also bought a Louis Vuitton handbag totaling more than $3,000 with a stolen card.

“Not only do we believe she’s done this before, but we believe she also did it a couple of days later at a yoga studio in Wynwood,” Bosch said. “And we’re asking the community for their help in trying to identify this young lady.”

The victim said the suspect “should find a better way to make a living.”

“And I would say that unfortunately it’s not sustainable,” she said. “She’s going to get caught.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.