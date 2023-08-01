Fugitive who climbed cemetery tree during pursuit appears in Broward court

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A fugitive wanted on a felony warrant, climbed a 30-foot-high tree while trying to get away from deputies on Monday at The Woodland Cemetery in Dania Beach.

It took about two hours for Christian Cisneros to come down from the tree. Fire Rescue personnel was ready to place him on a stretcher.

Cisneros, 26, appeared in Broward County court on Tuesday to face three counts of resisting an officer without violence and two counts of distributing or delivering methamphetamines.

