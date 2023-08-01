80º

Fugitive who climbed cemetery tree during pursuit appears in Broward court

Dania Beach suspect faces meth-related charges

Trent Kelly, Reporter

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A fugitive wanted on a felony warrant, climbed a 30-foot-high tree while trying to get away from deputies on Monday at The Woodland Cemetery in Dania Beach.

It took about two hours for Christian Cisneros to come down from the tree. Fire Rescue personnel was ready to place him on a stretcher.

Cisneros, 26, appeared in Broward County court on Tuesday to face three counts of resisting an officer without violence and two counts of distributing or delivering methamphetamines.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

