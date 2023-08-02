81º

Newly approved drug now studied for dementia prevention

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

LAS VEGAS – Researchers are expanding investigations into a newly approved drug shown to benefit patients with mild Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The AHEAD study is building on the previous CLARITY trial into the drug Lecanemab.

The drug was proven to reduce brain amyloid plaque, a hallmark Alzheimer’s.

The focus now is to see if Lecanemab can effectively delay or prevent the symptoms if started up to ten years before there’s even evidence of cognitive impairment.

“So because we can identify people early who have amyloid in the brain and because now we have a tool to remove amyloid, the hope is we can actually prevent symptomatic disease,” said Dr. Charles Bernick, a Neurologist with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Study participant Bob Lathrop explained his interest in enrolling in the study.

“I’m not doing it for the compensation which is minor but for some people that might be interesting, I’m doing it really to help out and it’s one way you can help,” Lathrop said.

To learn more about qualifications for the AHEAD Study and to find a trial site, click here.

STUDIES EXAMINE LONG COVID TREATMENT

Federal health officials are starting to examine possible treatments for Long COVID.

Officials with the National Institutes of Health said several studies will test possible therapies for things like brain fog and sleep issues.

The trials will include between 300 and 900 participants.

Long COVID affects millions of people who were infected with the virus.

The condition consists of about 200 symptoms.

