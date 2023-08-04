Body cam video shows moments after man fires 15 rounds into North Miami home with baby inside

Local 10 News obtained exclusive body cam video Friday of when police officers arrived at a North Miami home moments after a man fired 15 rounds with a baby inside of it last month.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained exclusive body cam video Friday of when police officers arrived at a North Miami home moments after a man was accused of firing 15 rounds with a baby inside of it last month.

According to an arrest report by the North Miami Police Department, the victim was in his bed with his girlfriend and baby around 10:30 p.m. on July 24 when he heard Emanuel Guerrero-Zorrilla, 30, knocking on his front door with a gun in his hand.

After the victim refused to open the front door, police said Guerrero-Zorrilla fired 15 shots at the victim that went through the window and front door of his home.

Authorities said the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his right leg and was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

According to investigators, the front window of the apartment had 13 bullet holes in it and the front door had two bullet holes following the shooting.

Police said Guerrero-Zorrilla visited the home to inquire about a friend of the victim but gave no details about what the dispute was about.

After the shooting, Guerrero-Zorrilla fled the apartment and was later found and taken into custody by the North Miami Police Department, the report stated.

As of Thursday, Guerrero-Zorrilla was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to jail records, he is facing one count each of attempted felony murder causing injury with a firearm and criminal mischief.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police said all involved in the incident, including the baby and woman inside the house are lucky to be alive.