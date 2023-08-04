Reward offered for information about driver who struck pedestrian in Oakland Park hit-and-run crash

Deputies are searching for the driver of a white Audi A4 or S4 who they said struck a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Broward Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest of the driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday night in Oakland Park.

The hit-and-run crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a car, believed to be a 2013 to 2015 white Audi A4 or S4, with a missing Audi emblem, was heading eastbound on Oakland Park Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian.

BSO detectives said the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian’s identity remains unknown at this time.

According to investigators, the vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Oakland Park Boulevard toward I-95.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.