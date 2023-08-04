US backs efforts to send security force to Haiti; ex-president Boniface Alexandre dies

MIAMI – Boniface Alexandre, who served as president of Haiti from 2004 to 2006 after the coup that overthrew Jean-Bertrand Aristide for the second time, died on Friday. He was 87. Gérard Latortue, Haiti’s prime minister from 2004 to 2006, died in March in Boca Raton at 88.

Meanwhile, amid the political instability, Haitians arriving at Miami International Airport warned this week that security has continued to decline. The U.S. has warned about the increased risk of kidnapping and the poor healthcare infrastructure.

Nearly a year ago, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked for foreign intervention — as armed groups have gained control of the country since the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse which turned him into the acting president in 2024.

Last weekend, Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua responded to Henry’s plea by announcing that the East African country was willing to deploy law enforcement officers to lead a mission to Haiti with the support and approval of the United Nations Security Council.

“We commend the Government of Kenya for responding to Haiti’s call and leading a multinational force to assist Haitian police in restoring security. We call on Haitian stakeholders to urgently broaden political consensus to restore democratic order as soon as conditions permit,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken wrote on Tuesday.

Last month, Blinken met with Henry in Trinidad & Tobago to discuss humanitarian, economic, and security assistance and he announced that the U.S. had agreed to support a “UN-authorized multinational force or peacekeeping operation” to help alleviate the crisis.

Human Rights activists in Haiti have expressed concerns about the reputation of Kenyan police and the country’s experiences with the United Nations peacekeeping missions that were accused of child sexual abuse and of causing a deadly cholera epidemic.

“What is happening in Haiti is unusual. This is not a traditional peacekeeping force. This is not a traditional security situation. We have gangs that have overtaken — taken over the country,” said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Representative to the United Nations.

The Bahamas announced a commitment to deploy 150 law enforcement officers to Haiti with UN authorization and the support of the U.S. and Canada.