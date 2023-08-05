Florida man wins $1 million playing Powerball at Publix in Weston

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Florida man is in the money after winning the $1 million prize in the Powerball drawing, Lottery officials confirmed Friday.

Alan Jotkoff, 69, of Melbourne, matched all five of the white ball numbers in the Feb.4 drawing, the Florida Lottery announced.

His winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Lottery officials say Jotkoff bought his ticket as a quick pick from Publix, located at 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston.

That store claims a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $124 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET, to be eligible for this drawing.