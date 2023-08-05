HSBC looking to find permanent homes for furry, 3-legged friend Picolina

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Matthew Seligman, of the HSBC, introduced Picolina the cat to Local 10 viewers.

Picolina is 4 months old and came to the shelter as a stray.

According to Seligman, Picolina had an infection when she arrived at the shelter and had her back right leg amputated.

He said that Picolina was in “rough” shape when she arrived but is recovering nicely and full of energy.

The HSBC said that kittens and puppies tend to get adopted quickly and they are hoping that some owners will consider adopting some of their senior furry friends to give them the forever home that they deserve.

Seligman said the HSBC offers classes on how to take care of a pet of any age.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits, ginnie pigs and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit or if you are interested in becoming a dog walker, click here.