His tattoo says ‘Greedy’ and cops say he stole a Lexus from a Miami Lakes home

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Christopher Anthony Spence has a tattoo that says “Greedy” on his left forearm and police accused him of getting greedy late last month in Miami Lakes, stealing a resident’s Lexus from right in front of their home.

Miami-Dade police arrested the 20-year-old on Saturday, according to an arrest report, which mentions the distinctive ink.

Police said Spence was seen on surveillance video approaching the white — and unlocked — 2022 Lexus ES350 outside of a home in the 16000 block of Kingsmoor Way, getting into it and driving off just before 10 a.m. on July 30.

A sergeant “immediately recognized” Spence from the video, having had a previous encounter with him the week prior, police said.

Police later located him near Graham Park in Miami Lakes and arrested him Saturday morning.

Spence was charged with third-degree grand theft of a motor vehicle and was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

His arrest report doesn’t say whether officers were ever able to locate the victim’s vehicle.