MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Monday morning following a police chase in Miami-Dade County.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the SUV was heading north on Florida’s Turnpike near Doral.

The driver eventually pulled over just south of the Okeechobee Road exit and got out of the vehicle.

Officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and took him into custody.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

