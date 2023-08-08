Police identify suspect following Lamborghini chase in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have released new details after a chase involving a rented Lamborghini Monday led to one arrest.

The driver was identified Tuesday morning as Adrian Jerome Brabham, 24, of Pembroke Pines.

According to his arrest report, Miami-Dade PD’s aviation unit was over the Hammocks district around 10:40 a.m. Monday due to an unrelated incident, when they saw a gray Lamborghini SUV driving recklessly near Florida’s Turnpike and Kendall Drive.

An officer on the ground then tried to pull over the vehicle, but Brabham fled, striking two vehicles at two separate locations before heading north to Doral where he stuck a third vehicle, authorities said.

Police said Brabham continued north on the Turnpike and struck a tow truck near the Northwest 106th Street exit.

The luxury SUV then became disabled and stopped on the right shoulder, just south of the Okeechobee Road exit.

According to the report, Brabham exited the vehicle and leaned against the wall until police ordered him to the ground at gunpoint and took him into custody.

A records check revealed that Brabham’s license was suspended in May.

He was transported to Jackson West Medical Center to be examined before being booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Brabham faces charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.