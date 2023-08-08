Victim IDed, reward offered in fatal Homestead armed robbery

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in Homestead early Monday morning and offered a reward Tuesday for information leading to an arrest.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of 56 NW Ninth St.

According to authorities, Homestead police responded to the scene and found Inocencio Sales suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

According to police, detectives discovered that the shooter approached the victim, demanded his property and then shot him. It’s unclear, however, whether any property was actually taken.

Pedro Mateo, who lives in the area, told Local 10 News Monday that he heard two gunshots and doesn’t feel safe anymore.

Police did not have a description of the shooter as of Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with further information is asked to call them at 305-471-8477.