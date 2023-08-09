86º

Sheriff: Man dies diving at wreck off coast of Key Largo

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Monroe County Sheriff's Office cruiser (Ron Wheeler, RAW Photos Plus/Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A man died while diving off the coast of Key Largo Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the man was diving at the USS Spiegel Grove wreck site. The former U.S. Navy ship was intentionally sunk in 2002 to serve as an artificial reef.

“Other divers with Horizon Divers recovered the man from within the wreck and brought him back to the commercial boat at approximately 1 p.m.,” Linhardt said.

Authorities didn’t release his suspected cause of death and said autopsy results were pending.

“Detectives are investigating and notification of next-of-kin has yet to be made,” Linhardt said.

