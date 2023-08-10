Miss Coral Springs Teen USA 2021 makes history as Miss Filipina International’s 1st Black queen

The Miss Filipina International pageant shared this photograph by Solid-Heart R. Len Photography of the 2023 crowned queen: Matea Smith, of Coral Springs. At 21 years old, she is the first Black woman to win the crown since the inception of the event a decade ago.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A confident 21-year-old dreamer from South Florida is proud of her Southeast Asian and African heritage and she hopes that the authenticity she embraces will help her win the Miss Universe crown one day.

Matea Smith, an aspiring trauma surgeon from Coral Springs, recently became the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Filipina International during the 10-year history of the pageant. It wasn’t easy.

There were 40 other candidates who traveled to California from all over the world earlier this month. First, Smith won the Miss Filipina International swimsuit competition. She was the only one who didn’t straighten her hair.

“The greatest piece of wisdom I have received from my mom is to stay true to who you are. My mom has taught me to embrace my cultural heritage, my uniqueness and to be a proud Afro-Filipina,” Smith said during a question and answer segment on stage.

Her mother, Mari Mahalm, who was born in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, was proud. During the pageant, Smith represented Rizal, a mountainous province on the island of Luzon, in the northern Philippines.

In May, Mahalm and Smith visited Pililla, a municipality in Rizal, where members of their family still live, near the vast Laguna Lake. Smith won a religious-historical beauty pageant adopted during the Spanish colonial period, from 1565 to 1898, and she performed her duty.

Hundreds of people lined up the streets of Pililla, and Smith wore the Reina Elena crown. Her long golden gown with layers of chiffon glided on the cement, as she started the annual Flores de Mayo procession, which commemorates the Romans’ recovery of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem.

The experience helped The J.P. Taravella High School graduate prepare for the more glitzy competition in Los Angeles County. She has juggled her work as a University of Florida student of behavioral and cognitive neuroscience, a Maya’s Hope ambassador, modeling jobs, and pageant training.

Miss Coral Springs Teen USA 2021 is growing. On Aug. 5, in Beverly Hills, Miss Filipina International 2022 Blessa Ericha Figueroa crowned Smith as her successor. Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee placed the sash on to mark the beginning of Smith’s reign.

Aside from the crown decorated with Japanese pearls and Swiss blue topaz, Smith also won a BMW 2 Series car, a $10,000 gift certificate from iSkin Beverly Hills, and an opportunity to compete in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant next year. If she wins, she would be well on her way to competing in the Miss Universe pageant.

Related social media