Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends Milo, Buck

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Milo Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said based on his coloring, Milo could be mixed with Australian Cattle and has been at the shelter for about a week.

He is about a year and a half old and weighs around 28 pounds.

Wachter said Milo came from one of the HSBC’s partner shelters, so they don’t know too much about his past, but if you’re looking for a dog to smother you with love, then he is the dog for you.

She says Milo is curious, alert, and if you have children that are well-mannered, he would be a great fit in your home.

Milo also likes playing with frisbees and other toys.

Wachter also spoke about Buck the cat.

Buck is about 12 weeks old and is one of many felines looking for a forever home.

The Humane Society of Broward County is looking for forever homes for Buck (left) and Milo (right). (WPLG)

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.