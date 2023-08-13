Expensive SUV stolen right out of Dania Beach woman’s driveway

A South Florida resident is frustrated after her expensive vehicle was from right in front of her home.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida resident is frustrated after her expensive vehicle was from right in front of her home.

That car owner told Local 10 News that thieves have broken into her vehicle before and only taken a little loose change, but this time they took the whole car.

Surveillance video from Wednesday night around 4 a.m. shows a dark colored vehicle in which the thieves are said to be driving.

They are seen on camera checking other cars along the 200 block of Southwest 11th Street in Dania Beach before they head for the victim’s 2014 ford SUV.

From another angle behind the dark colored vehicle, the victim’s vehicle can be seen being driven away.

The victim said she has very expensive equipment, worth upwards of $5,000 in her car that she uses for work.

She says she is looking at a total of $70,000 in loses and would like to see the criminals responsible captured and removed off the streets for good.

“I have a silver Ford Explorer, it’s has a BSO sheriff plate in the front it’s loaded with police stickers,” said the owner, who did not want to give her full name. “It’s wrong to violate people, you shouldn’t do that. We all work hard for a living and if you need something, you want something, we will gladly help you out, but to steal it from us doesn’t work that way.”

The victim said she has filed a police report.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.