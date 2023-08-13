Students pick up supplies and more during giveaway event at Wilton Manors Elementary

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school giveaway at Wilton Manors Elementary on Sunday.

Organizers handed out 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, and children were also able to get free haircuts and enjoy a hot meal as well.

The Peanut Butter and Jelly Project hosted the event and has been helping families in need for the past seven years.

“Giving back is just something that everyone should do in their life, because I really don’t want anything, I just want to help others,” said Richard Waltzer with the Peanut Butter and Jelly Project.

The students were all smiles as they picked out their own bags and loaded it up with supplies for the upcoming school year.

Broward County schools are back is session on Aug. 21.