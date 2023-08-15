91º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detectives identify man accused of injuring Miami police veteran in Overtown

Police: Man from Minnesota injures Miami detective

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Overtown, Miami-Dade County
A man was facing charges on Wednesday for injuring a Miami police officer during a hit-and-run crash, police said.

MIAMI – A man from Minnesota was facing charges on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County after detectives accused him of injuring a 19-year veteran Miami police officer, police said.

Detective Marvalyn Lee Chin was intervening during a robbery when Andrewin Wardell struck her with a car at about 3:30 p.m., on Monday in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, police said.

Chief Manny Morales said the driver used the car to pin Chin, against a parked car along Northwest Second Avenue, between 12 and 13 streets.

The driver got away. Chin’s arms and legs were injured and she had to undergo surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Morales.

Detectives later reported arresting Wardell, 49, of Minneapolis, and they were questioning him about this and other crimes, according to police.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email