Detectives identify man accused of injuring Miami police veteran in Overtown

MIAMI – A man from Minnesota was facing charges on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County after detectives accused him of injuring a 19-year veteran Miami police officer, police said.

Detective Marvalyn Lee Chin was intervening during a robbery when Andrewin Wardell struck her with a car at about 3:30 p.m., on Monday in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, police said.

Chief Manny Morales said the driver used the car to pin Chin, against a parked car along Northwest Second Avenue, between 12 and 13 streets.

The driver got away. Chin’s arms and legs were injured and she had to undergo surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Morales.

Detectives later reported arresting Wardell, 49, of Minneapolis, and they were questioning him about this and other crimes, according to police.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

