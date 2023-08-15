83º

Gut health may impact dry eye syndrome

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Research is showing yet another benefit from a diet rich in probiotics.

Optometrist Dr. Sydney Madrigal with the Eye Center of Pembroke Pines said a recent study found these live micro-organisms that support the digestive system could also be effective in warding off the inflammation that leads to dry eye disease.

“It seems kind of odd that something with the eye could be connected with something in the gut but if you think about it the inflammation or the inflammation that we’re seeing on the eye to this inflammation that we’re also seeing in the gut so that has been tied together with this new research,” she said.

Madrigal said dry eye is being seen in younger and younger patients for a multitude of reasons.

She said the study in mice could ultimately lead to possibilities for future therapeutic interventions.

FDA APPROVES BLOOD CANCER TREATMENT

A new treatment will soon be available for people living with a common type of blood cancer.

The FDA approved a therapy developed by Pfizer to treat myeloma.

The disease grows in bone marrow and can spread throughout the body.

This new drug helps the body’s immune system kill cancerous cells.

There’s no word yet on how much it’ll cost.

RESEARCH MAY EXTEND LIVES OF CANINE COMPANIONS

And scientists in North Carolina are leading the way to delay the aging process in dogs.

The focus is on whether or not certain supplements can slow the aging process.

The goal is to keep a dogs mind sharp and maintain its senses and mobility.

Of the 70 dogs in this study one group received the supplement while the other received a placebo.

While this research won’t make dogs live forever, it could give people more quality time with their dogs.

Kristi Krueger

Kathleen Corso

