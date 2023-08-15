Police report filed after dog named ‘Miracle’ found with bullet hole in head

The police search for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head is intensifying.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The police search for the person responsible for shooting a dog in the head is intensifying.

Over the weekend Local 10 News reported on a dog named Miracle.

Two-year-old Miracle was found in North Miami with a gunshot wound to the head, but was somehow still alive and moving around on her own.

A police report has since been filed as officers search for who pulled the trigger.

Miracle was taken to the Knowles Animal Clinic in southwest Miami-Dade for care.

Members of iHeart Animal Rescue said once the bullet is removed, it will be turned over to police.

“The bullet traveled from her head down into here, I can feel it,” said Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue.

The bullet punctured Miracle’s lung and is still lodged in her stomach.

The Brady Hunter Foundation is sponsoring a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Miracle’s shooter.

An official police report was filed with the North Miami Police Department, and iHeart Animal Rescue wants the person who shot her to be charged.

Miracle is still in need of a foster home and family for her recovery, and is going to need thousands of dollars of medical care. Anyone interested in helping with those expenses can find more information about doing so by clicking here.